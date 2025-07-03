Sweet & StyIish: Go Inside Cardi B’s Whipshots Chocolate Happy Hour Experience

Source: Michael Simon / Michael Simon

When Cardi B throws a party, you know it’s about to be a movie. So when I secured an invite to her chocolate Whipshots happy hour hosted by the Bronx rap queen herself, I cleared my schedule.

Cardi B. Chocolate. Liquor. Times Square. The ingredients gave the recipe for something sweet, stylish, and unforgettable.

Cardi B Goes Designer & Decadent At A Whipshots Happy Hour In New York City

Fresh off announcing her upcoming album, Cardi B invited top bloggers, writers, and influencers for a unique experience in the heart of NYC on Thursday, June 26. And from the door of Serendipity 3 ice cream shop to its back lounge and restaurant, the atmosphere hit different.

Brown and yellow balloons floated from every corner of the space, mimicking the rich theme of her new chocolate whipped cream line.

Cocktails flowed immediately—sweet, smooth, and dangerously good.

The crowd showed up in fly fits ready for a night with Cardi.

Cardi herself stepped in, wearing a blue and white headscarf over her long, sleek hair, paired with a blue, yellow, and white Chanel top and skirt, and laid-back Tom Ford sandals. She was giving cool-girl mogul, no effort wasted.

Cardi B Serves Up Drinks With Her New Chocolate Whipshots & Sis, They Were So Good

Cardi behind the bar was nothing short of iconic. Together with the bartender, she playfully demonstrated how to whip up signature desserts like the “Cardi B Colada” and the “Bodak Shake.” Watching Cardi slap, shake, and spray whipped cream while cracking jokes had everyone laughing and pulling out their phones to capture every hilarious, meme-worthy moment.

Cardi’s music played overhead, setting the perfect backdrop as everyone vibed out, sipping cocktails and chatting like old friends.

But beyond the fabulousness and fun, what truly stood out to me was seeing Cardi seamlessly blend her roles as mogul, entertainer, and mom. She brought her adorable kids along, proving once again that Black women can indeed have it all—family, career, and fierce fashion.

It was incredibly inspiring to watch her handle media interviews one moment and then lovingly tend to her children the next.

As if the evening weren’t already sweet enough, we all left with goodie bags thoughtfully curated by Cardi herself. Inside, we found a Serendipity mug, mini bottles of Hennessy, decadent whipped cream, and frozen hot chocolate —everything we needed to recreate a little bit of the Cardi experience at home.

Who doesn’t love a swag bag filled with treats?

Cardi knows how to make a drink, throw a party, and slay an event. With Whipshots, she again showed why we love her: she’s real, relatable, and forever fabulous.

