Lockdown at Princeton High School, Reports of Possible Incident

According to reports, Princeton High School is on lockdown after reports of an incident. Calls came in around 10 am to Sharonville Police of a possible active shooter.

At the time of this publication, authorities are saying the incident appears to be a hoax. Police are asking that people avoid the area due to closures and further investigations.

Hamilton County Emergency Communications is instructing parents that would like further information to not go to the school but to report to Vineyard Church.

