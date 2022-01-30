Joe Burrow Leads The Cincinnati Bengals To A 27-24 Victory Over The Kansas City Chiefs In The AFC Championship Game

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals were the underdogs and struggled in the first half but overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the reigning AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. This will be the 3rd trip to the Super Bowl and first in 33 years for the Bengals, first in 1982 and then in 1988, each time versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Joe Burrow, in only his 2nd season and after tearing his ACL and MCL in his right knee his rookie season led the charge, going 23 for 38 passing and 250 yards. Tee Higgins brought in 6 catches for 103 yards.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit, the biggest in AFC championship history. Rookie Kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 24-21 lead. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes drove the field and kicker Harrison Butker’s 44-yard kick as time expired in regulation to send the game into overtime. This would be the Chiefs’ second straight overtime game, after defeating the Buffalo Bills last week.

Mahomes had a stellar first half but 2 uncharacteristic turnovers, one in the second half and the other in overtime overshadow a day that includes 275 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half.

The Bengals will face either the Los Angeles Rams or 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Lamar Hunt trophy was presented to Bengals owner Mike Brown by the legendary former Cincinnati Running Back Icky Woods. Woods played his entire career in Cincinnati and is known for his signature end zone dance the “Ickey Shuffle”.

Famous Ohioans 17 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney Source: 1 of 17 2. Eddie Levert Source: 2 of 17 3. Anita Baker Source: 3 of 17 4. Gerald Levert Source: 4 of 17 5. John Legend Source: 5 of 17 6. Katie Holmes Source: 6 of 17 7. Dave Chappelle Source: 7 of 17 8. Kid Cudi Source: 8 of 17 9. Steven Spielberg Source: 9 of 17 10. Drew Carey Source: 10 of 17 11. Nancy Wilson Source: 11 of 17 12. Sarah Jessica Parker Source: 12 of 17 13. Neil Armstrong Source: 13 of 17 14. Phillip Michael Thomas Source: 14 of 17 15. Thomas Edison Source: 15 of 17 16. Kym Whitley Source: 16 of 17 17. Steve Harvey Source: 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Joe Burrow Leads The Cincinnati Bengals To A 27-24 Victory Over The Kansas City Chiefs In The AFC Championship Game was originally published on rnbcincy.com