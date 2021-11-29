Trey Songz Involved In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: Report

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Although what happens in Vegas is notoriously believed to stay in Vegas, that’s assuming the activities being done are 100% legal and not causing anyone harm.

R&B crooner Trey Songz may have broken that golden rule after a new report claims the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer may be the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas.

TMZ is exclusively reporting on the accusations after getting word from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a sexual assault incident may have occurred at The Cosmopolitan. Songz, who was in town with friends celebrating his 37th birthday at the landmark Vegas hotspot Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, allegedly brought some girls back to the hotel after the group’s night of partying.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Trey on stage at the club having a ball with confetti flying everywhere, which would allude to a great night overall. Unfortunately, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between the post-club turn up and when the report was made to police on Sunday.

This unfortunately isn’t the first time Trey has been accused of sexual assault or other crimes against others. Last August, the Trigga singer hopped on Twitter to publicly defend himself with receipts against notorious social media vixen Celina Powell who claimed he sexually assaulted her. There was also the woman who claimed Trey beat on her at a party while others watched and another that alleged he twisted her arm after she tried to take a joint selfie.

So far, Trey and team are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made. We can only pray this is one big misunderstanding for the sake of everyone involved.

