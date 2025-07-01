Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Doechii Playfully Owns Her Met Gala “Umbrella Moment” at Glastonbury

At Glastonbury’s West Holts stage on June 28, Doechii transformed the Met Gala’s viral “umbrella moment” into a display of empowerment and humor.

Fresh off the buzz surrounding her dramatic Met Gala prep—where she famously yelled,

“I need four f‑king umbrellas!”

to shield her outfit from paparazzi—she cheekily referenced the incident during a high-energy performance of “Alter Ego.”

Onstage, amid booming beats and dancers, she mimicked the gesture, recreating the umbrella shield in a tongue-in-cheek nod to her own viral moment.

This playful callback came as Doechii was praised for delivering an educational yet electric set at Glastonbury.

Reviews described it as a “masterclass in hip‑hop” — part history lesson, part dance spectacle, weaving in tributes to Wu‑Tang Clan, Nas, Missy Elliott, and Daft Punk.

Her “school of hip‑hop” concept included thematic sections like “Bars,” “Flow,” and “Storytelling.”

During “Alter Ego,” she used the umbrella gesture not only to disarm critics but to show how she transforms adversity into stage currency.

The crowd roared as Doechii reclaimed the narrative.

On social media, fans applauded the move as a sign of confidence and self-awareness.

Critics noted that rather than shy away, Doechii leaned into the moment, signaling maturity and control.

At the Met Gala, she later defended her actions as part of managing anxiety in a high‑pressure setting, explaining in a video post that the night was overstimulating and emotionally charged.

“God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas,” she quipped, adding a laughing emoji to lighten the mood.

In just her first Glastonbury headline appearance, Doechii not only showcased her rapid ascent in hip‑hop but also her ability to spin controversy into performance art—owning every umbrella, beat, and bar.

RELATED: Doechii Drops Phone Number on Instagram Story

Doechii Playfully Owns Her Met Gala “Umbrella Moment” at Glastonbury was originally published on hot1009.com