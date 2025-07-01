Jordyn Woods’ Hermès Hot Girl Era Takes Over Paris Fashion Week

Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Jordyn Woods is officially living her Hermès hot girl era—and we love to see it! The model-entrepreneur turned Paris Fashion Week Men’s into the ultimate luxe date destination, stepping out alongside her basketball boo Karl-Anthony Towns for the Hermès Summer 2026 presentation.

Jordyn is no stranger to the fashion week streets—in fact, they are her playground. But this time, Jordyn is living her best Hermès life, and it was definitely FOMO worthy.

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Paris Fashion Week Men’s With Hermès

Jordyn gave fans the ultimate fashion teaser with a GRWM moment on social.

The reel featured her getting pampered as a fashion icon, influencer and “it girl” like Jordyn should. In the video, she wears a custom white JW-embroidered robe while getting her curls set, face beat, and clothes laid.

Of course, her fits delivered.

Look one was a vision in texture and tone: a sheer, pleated Hermès blouse paired with structured ivory trousers and a warm brown belt. Her bag of choice for the look—a statement crocodile Hermès Birkin bag—was to die for. As were her finishing details, which included brown slingback heels, a diamond choker, and her signature soft-glam beat.

For look two, Jordyn turned up the vintage romance. She layered a tailored, houndstooth bustier dress over a crisp pinstriped shirt—an unexpected combo that worked perfectly for a warm Parisian day. She kept it tonal with a taupe Birkin bag and soft waves.

And let’s not overlook Karl. The New York Knicks star brought some Hermès heat as well. Next to Jordyn’s blouse-pants look, the NBA star wore a sleeveless color-blocked knit, black wide-leg trousers, white sneakers, and a bucket hat. His minimalist lux crossbody added just the right edge, coordinating with Jordyn without doing too much.

Inside the show, artistic director Véronique Nichanian debuted a sleek, masculine collection anchored in soft earth tones and natural textures. Think high-waisted woven leather trousers, sleeveless zig-zag knits, roped sandals, structured bombers, and oversized canvas bags with leather trim.

We need the bags!

Between the matching couples’ fly, the Hermès front row, and the bags we needed, Hermès at Paris Fashion Week did not disappoint.

It’s Jordyn’ Woods’ Hermès Hot Girl era, and we are here for it.

