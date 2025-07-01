Pregnant Rihanna Shines In Chanel At Smurfs Premiere With A$AP Rocky

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

Rihanna stole the spotlight once again. This time with a baby bump and a haute couture twist. She attended the world premiere of Smurfs with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky. Read more inside.

The nine-time Grammy award winner graced the blue carpet at the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels on Saturday (June 28) alongside Rocky. The two looked effortlessly stylish while celebrating Rihanna’s latest animated role, as she lends her voice to none other than Smurfette in the upcoming film.

The fashion icon and beauty mogul turned heads in a custom celadon green Chanel ensemble with a sheer center panel that showcased her growing belly. Rihanna, 37, is currently expecting her third child with Rocky, just months after confirming the news at the Met Gala in May. According to Chanel, the ethereal silk chiffon top and skirt took a staggering 840 hours to craft. Embellished with sequins, crystals, feathers, and finished with a tone-on-tone organza camelia and jeweled buttons, the look was inspired by the house’s 2003 haute couture collection.

Rocky, 36, complemented Rihanna’s glamorous moment with his signature cool: a striped button-up shirt, matching tie, baggy black trousers, and black shades—effortless but polished. The couple, who already share two sons, RZA (3) and Riot (1), appeared joyful and glowing as they celebrated Rihanna’s return to film.

Source: Photonews / Getty

Rihanna is the iconic Smurfette in the upcoming film. According to the film’s synopsis, her character embarks on a real-world mission to rescue Papa Smurf, joined by the beloved blue crew and a few new allies. The film is set to premiere in theaters on July 18 and boasts a star-studded cast including James Corden, Sandra Oh, Nick Offerman, and Daniel Levy. Fans can expect original music from Rihanna herself, including her newly released track “Friend of Mine.”

The Smurfs premiere adds to Rihanna and Rocky’s stylish summer tour, following recent appearances at Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. The couple continues to blend parenthood, fashion, and creativity seamlessly—and this time, with baby number three in tow.

Rihanna’s maternity style is unmatched, and she’s proving that every red carpet is her runway—even with a baby bump front and center.

Pregnant Rihanna Shines In Chanel At Smurfs Premiere With A$AP Rocky was originally published on globalgrind.com