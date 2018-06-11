CLOSE
Trey Songz Sued By Second Woman Over Selfie Altercation

A selfie gone wrong turns into a lawsuit.

Another woman is suing Trey Songz over mental and physical injuries she claims to have suffered when the singer lashed out over her attempt to take a joint selfie.

According to the suit obtained by TMZ, Songz went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philadelphia. The victim says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey violently objected, allegedly grabbing and twisting her arm and wrist.

Watch Andrea Buera’s press conference in March 2018

She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to seek psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”

She’s suing for medical expenses and other damages.

The woman’s cousin, Andrea Buera, filed a similar lawsuit against the crooner back in December. In March, photos of her alleged bruises were shown to reporters during a press conference held with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

PHOTO: PR Photos

2 thoughts on “Trey Songz Sued By Second Woman Over Selfie Altercation

  1. tedgravely on said:

    Money grab, but he is immature. Ignore them and just keep walking. If they touch and stalk you, call the police. Black men never learn.

    Reply
  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to seek psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”
    **
    These fraudulent gold diggers are off the chain. So, this happen last year and she’s just not deciding to sue. If she suffered injuries that could cause disfigurement why didn’t she called the police and get a police report and pictures. I fail to believe that Trey beat her that severely and she didn’t call the police. If he refused to take the selfie she should have just move on. Just like the Andrea Buera chick pictured above who tried to sue Trey stripper pictures surfaced proving her to be a lying whore. This Me Too movement has got these chicks coming out of nowhere! And sadly more black men will fall victim especially to these non-black thots.

    Reply

