Trey Songz Sued By Second Woman Over Selfie Altercation

Another woman is suing Trey Songz over mental and physical injuries she claims to have suffered when the singer lashed out over her attempt to take a joint selfie.

According to the suit obtained by TMZ, Songz went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philadelphia. The victim says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey violently objected, allegedly grabbing and twisting her arm and wrist.

Watch Andrea Buera’s press conference in March 2018

She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to seek psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”

She’s suing for medical expenses and other damages.

The woman’s cousin, Andrea Buera, filed a similar lawsuit against the crooner back in December. In March, photos of her alleged bruises were shown to reporters during a press conference held with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

