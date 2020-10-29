Iyanla Vanzant Confirms End of ‘Fix My Life’ Series on OWN

Iyanla Vanzant has announced that the upcoming season of her long running series “Fix My Life” will be the last.

“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference.

“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” Vanzant said.

We previously reported… “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson will kick off the season 7 premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Oct. 31.

Johnson and several relatives turn to the spiritual life coach for help with personal and family issues. In a preview clip, emotions run high and the reality star storms out and says, “I’m not willing to deal with this s–t. Lady, I’m out.”

When Vanzant tells Johnson “You don’t know what the process is” Johnson responds, “F–k the process!”

Johnson addressed the episode teaser on Instagram, saying “I’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me,” she shared.

“There were heated ‘situations’ between Iyanla and I, which I will explain more once the show airs, but definitely stay tuned,” she added.

Comedian and actress Luenell will also appear on the series this season.

In a description OWN says: “Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.”

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” premieres on Oct. 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

