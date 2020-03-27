Luenell Banned Her Daughter From House For Joking About Coronavirus

With close to 100,000 coronavirus cases on record and over 1400 people already dead from the contagious disease, in some cases, it’s coming between family members.

Comedian Luenell Campbell and her daughter Da’Nell can relate. It seems the funny lady is among the many Americans who are panic-stricken amid the media-driven hysteria and her daughter ain’t helping, to say the least.

Luenell, 61, kicked her daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, out of her home after Da’Nelle apparently laughed in her face.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Luenell shared that she banned her daughter from her home for making light of the coronavirus.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD,” she wrote in the caption of her message.

“I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as ‘woke’ as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is.

#fukthesekids.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.