Iyanla Vanzant Is Always Going To ‘Have A Good Time’

| 07.26.19
Coming off the success of her 2018 Get Over It! Tour, Iyanla Vanzant is back on the road with the An Evening With Iyanla Vanzant: Acts Of Faith Remix Tour. It’s an interactive event celebrating the 25th anniversary updated release of her best-selling book Acts Of Faith.

Vanzant says this tour will help people “understand why faith is so important today” and not just religious faith but “faith in yourself.” Often times people say that she has a special energy about her and she says that’s because she’s “so grateful to be alive,” and because no matter where she is she intends “to have a good time.”

This weekend she’s going to be in Texas, but check for a date near you.

