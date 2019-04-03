Two Years After She Was Fired, Phaedra Parks Open To Returning To RHOA

Phaedra Parks says she is open to returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” two years after her she was booted from the hit Bravo series.

“I never say never because that is very final and you never know what could happen,” she recently told Us Weekly at the Hustle & Soul season 3 premiere event in Miami Beach. “I am very happy. I am living my best life. I did for eight years.”

Phaedra went on to describe her time on the show as an “interesting experience.”

“I wouldn’t trade it and I don’t regret it. But I think life is about evolving,” she explained. “That was almost a decade of my life. My children were born on the show. I went on as a newlywed. Got divorced. Now I have a new boyfriend in my life and I am very happy.”

Parks was booted from show after she told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker allegedelly wanted to drug Porsha and have sex with her.

After the drug/rape allegations — which Kandi denied — Phaedra was fired from RHOA, and while she may be unsure about her return to the reality series, one of her former co-stars has made it clear that she wants her back on the show.

“I would love to have Phaedra back,” NeNe Leakes said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in January. A source told Us that Leakes was really pushing hard for Phaedra “to be back on the show.”

In related news, we previously reported that Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, is getting out of prison sooner than expected, as a judge recently reduced his prison sentence by a full year.

Nida, 40, has been serving a 96-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. But after Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. cut the sentence down to 84 months, Apollo will now be released in August 2020. According to The Blast, he will be on probation for several years.

Around the time of his 2014 sentencing, Nida expressed his disappointment that Phaedra “didn’t even f—king show up for my sentencing. I’m still salty about that,” he said.

Parks — who shares two young sons with Apollo — filed for divorce in October 2014. The split wasn’t finalized until July 2017.

She is now boo’d up with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone.

