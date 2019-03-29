Nene Leakes’ Messy Fallout With ‘Rhoa’ Co-Stars Revealed In Season 11 Reunion Trailer [Watch]

The newly released “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 reunion trailer teases why NeNe Leakes and her co-stars no longer get along.

As reported by TooFab, the minute-and-a-half clip opens with Leaks saying to someone on the phone, “I thought we were real friends. Why would you plot to bring your friend back?”

In the other room, Andy Cohen consoles an emotional Cynthia Bailey, who insists she’s “tried to be a good friend” to NeNe.

It seems the source of their contention is former housewife Kenya Moore.

According to the report, Cynthia hosted a party that Moore attended but Bailey failed to give NeNe a heads up about it, which she took as a personal attack.

“I didn’t know that Kenya was coming!” a tearful Cynthia shouts at NeNe during the reunion.

“NeNe, is this something that is worth ending your friendship over?” Andy asks.

“Do not keep pushing me over, okay?” NeNe barks back. “Don’t!”

Cynthia’s later heard shouting, “If NeNe wants to fall out over this petty-ass shit then let us fall out over it!”

NeNe’s “Bye, Wig” fiasco is also discussed during the reunion show.

“I said we were not filming in my closet,” NeNe tells Andy, to which he replies, “Well, what about putting your hands on people?”

“What do you want me to say?!” she shouts back.

The ladies then argue about how terrified they were during NeNe’s explosive moment.

“The fact that you was giving a big f–k you to all of us — we are not friends!” Porsha adds.

“Y’all wanna fire at me in this corner. I know I’m the one!” NeNe yells back.

She then has a moment with Eva Marcille, who also airs her grievances with Leakes, who she once considered a friend.

“Girl, you need to be arguing with these folks that’s talking about your house, your car, your credit,” NeNe tells her.

Scroll up and watch the preview of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” three-part reunion, which begins airing Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

