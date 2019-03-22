Kandi Burruss Talks Surrogate Plans And Why She Won’t Have A Threesome With Husband

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is like an open book when it comes to her sex life. So when Page Six caught up with the reality TV star, she was asked where she draws the line with her sexual shenanigans.

“I wouldn’t want to do a threesome,” she told Page Six, “because I don’t think that my husband would be into a male [addition].”

But she wouldn’t rule out a threesome involving another woman — as long as it wasn’t a celebrity, the report states.

Burruss is taking her kinky act on the road with a 12-city “Welcome to the Dungeon” burlesque tour that kicks off May 2.

In related news, Kandi has enlisted the help of OBGYN and “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters, to help her and husband Todd expand their family. She even met with a potential surrogate this season on RHOA.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night, she shared an update about her surrogate plans.

“Well, I don’t want to tell too much, but we have moved forward and God willing…”

Kandi confirmed that she and her husband found a surrogate. The couple turned to IFV treatment to have son Ace. They reportedly have two embryos left from that procedure and both are girls.

“I was hoping that we would somehow by the grace of God get pregnant on our own. It never happened,” Kandi explains on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 11 after show.

“Unfortunately, you know, I’ve had a lot of issues with fibroids, and I’ve had multiple surgeries. And plus, I have scar tissue from having so many different surgeries, basically. So with that being said, we do have two embryos left, and because I had a high-risk pregnancy and all these other factors, we came to the conclusion that their best chance of making it would be to get a surrogate.”

The decision to use a surrogate didn’t come easy for the couple.

“Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind,” Kandi previously told The Daily Dish. “But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

