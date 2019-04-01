Porsha Williams Announces Baby Reality Show Spinoff

RHOA star Porsha Williams recently gave birth to her first child and now she’s giving fans a front row view into her new journey to motherhood.

Williams announced her own spin-off special, Porsha’s Having A Baby, will premiere on Bravo later this month.

Porsha and her fiancè, Dennis McKinley, welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, March 22nd and quickly gave fans a glimpse of baby girl.

Following her birth, the couple released a statement, saying: “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Porsha’s baby shower was also filmed as part of her spin-off, as Bravo’s cameras have been following her during the last weeks of her pregnancy.

Porsha confirmed her pregnancy back in September, telling Bravo’s “The Daily Dish, “Just having a little mini me, like a little being that I will love forever and I know who will be attached to me and love me forever, I think that is just the sweetest thing to be able to experience unconditional love.”

Meanwhile, this joyous time for the new mother was hijacked momentarily by her RHOA co-star NeNe Leakes, who fat shamed her online six days after Williams gave birth.

Porsha responded by sharing their vicious text message exchange (see below), in which Leakes called her a “lying a– big fat hungry b—h” and a “big piggy with a busted shape.”

The drama stems from a scene on RHOA a few weeks ago when Leakes went ballistic over her castmates going into her closet after she told them not to. Nene accused Porsha of posting the screenshots in order to promote her new spin-off special.

“I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most” NeNe said on Instagram. “Bye ankles.”

Porsha’s Having A Baby premieres April 28th on Bravo at 8:00 p.m after the third RHOA reunion special.

Scroll through the embed below to read all the texts between NeNe and Porsha.

PHOTOS: PR Photos

