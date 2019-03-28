Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer Shows NeNe’s Petty Reason for Deleting Cynthia As A Friend

We finally got a glimpse at the explosive RHOA reunion and the moment NeNe said will explain why she is no longer “friends” with her co-stars is revealed. And by the looks of it, it seems like NeNe is overreacting per usual.

The season finale of RHOA shows NeNe and Cynthia get into it over Kenya Moore, who was invited by the other girls to a party Cynthia was throwing. NeNe feels like she was blind-sided by Kenya’s presence and Cynthia feels like the situation is worth ending their friendship over.

NeNe also claimed the girls tried to gang up on her because clearly she ruffled some feathers between discussing Eva’s financial rumors, snatching Porsha’s belt off in “closet gate” and that tiff with Tanya, she had some explaining to… NeNe and accountability don’t mimx well.

But you be the judge. Check out the trailer, below:

