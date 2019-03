Phaedra Parks’ Ex Apollo Nida Is Getting Out Of Prison Much Sooner Than Expected

Apollo Nida is making his way home a bit earlier after officials slashed 12 months from his prison sentence.

In 2014, Nida was sentenced to eight years for one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was originally to serve 96 months, but will now only serve 84 months, resulting in a possible August 2020 release date, according to The Blast.

Nida pled guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution fees to the victims of his crimes.\

“The defendant’s sentence is hereby reduced to 84 months of imprisonment with credit to be given by the Bureau of Prisons for all time served,” read court documents obtained by the site. “All other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014, shall remain unaffected by this order.

The ordeal was thoroughly profiled on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as his marriage to former cast member Phaedra Parks deteriorated. Parks filed from divorce from Nida in October 2014 after nearly five years of marriage, but the divorce was not finalized until 2017. The couple also share two children, Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5.

Both Parks and Nida have since moved on to other romantic partners. Nida proposed to Sherien Almufti in 2016, and earlier this year Parks confirmed that she was dating Chicago radio host and TV personality Tone Kapone.

