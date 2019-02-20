Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian with Her Sister’s Bff

Khloe Kardashian has finally found and used the eject button for her relationship with serial cheater and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Wayminute! Did we say serial cheater? Yes we did and guess what’s behind the breakup. Would you believe he cheated on her AGAIN. This time with her sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Thompson hit up LA to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter, True, the story goes. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

According to eyewitnesses, Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … swapping spit and stuff. Well, Khloe got the intel on the the situation and immediately kicked Thompson to the curb. We can only assume she’s finally had enough.

The grapevine says there’s little to no chance for reconciliation. Khloe and Tristan are donzo!

You’ll recall back in October 2017, Tristan was at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. where he motorboated a woman and got handsy with another. The video surfaced days before Khloe gave birth, and just before she delivered he was seen on video going into an NYC hotel with yet another woman.

Khloe hasn’t been back to Cleveland much this season, though the 2 still remained together. She was on hand when Tristan’s team ended an extended losing streak.

We don’t know Kylie’s reaction to the latest development, but she and Jordyn have been inseparable.

