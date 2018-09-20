Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Girl Is Already Experiencing Colorism

Khloé Kardashian’s five-month-old daughter, True Thompson, has become the target of racist comments after a recent photo of the infant and her cousins was shared to Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter Chicago with her cousins Stormi and True along with the caption, “The Triplets.”

The photo immediately triggered racists and trolls who flooded with the page with cruel comments calling baby True “ugly.”

“I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix,” one person wrote.

“True is so ugly… don’t at me!” wrote another.

“All three of these babies are adorable and precious,” one supportive fan wrote. “Biracial babies come out all different shades of beautiful!…I’m shocked how nasty people can be. Racism and colourism is alive and well. Bullying an innocent baby?? There is a special place in hell for these people.”

“How can any one make fun of these innocent beautiful babies? This world is SICK,” another upset fan replied. “These babies haven’t done nothing to no one and weather you like the moms or not whats the point to bash the babies, half y’all comment negative stuff on the Kardashians photos but you following their every move, just move on!”

Khloé has yet to hit back at the haters.

