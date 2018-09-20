CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Girl Is Already Experiencing Colorism

Leave a comment

(Khloe Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian’s five-month-old daughter, True Thompson, has become the target of racist comments after a recent photo of the infant and her cousins was shared to Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter Chicago with her cousins Stormi and True along with the caption, “The Triplets.”

See below.

View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

The photo immediately triggered racists and trolls who flooded with the page with cruel comments calling baby True “ugly.”

“I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix,” one person wrote.

“True is so ugly… don’t at me!” wrote another.

“All three of these babies are adorable and precious,” one supportive fan wrote. “Biracial babies come out all different shades of beautiful!…I’m shocked how nasty people can be. Racism and colourism is alive and well. Bullying an innocent baby?? There is a special place in hell for these people.”

“How can any one make fun of these innocent beautiful babies? This world is SICK,” another upset fan replied. “These babies haven’t done nothing to no one and weather you like the moms or not whats the point to bash the babies, half y’all comment negative stuff on the Kardashians photos but you following their every move, just move on!”

Khloé has yet to hit back at the haters.

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
17 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Colorism , Khloe Kardashian , Racism , Tristan Thompson

3 thoughts on “Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Girl Is Already Experiencing Colorism

  2. Sylvie on said:

    They are 3 beautiful babies anyone that see that beautiful baby as ugly has to be a seriously ugly person !!!!! mentally and spiritually!!! Your soul is not alive !!!!Really a baby ? Why are you following them ? !!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close