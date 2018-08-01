Tristan Thompson And Draymond Green Fight At Club

If you thought Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green’s beef from this year’s NBA Finals was left on the court, you’re wrong. It made its way from the court to the club.

According to Bossip, Thompson and Green got into a fight at an ESPYs after party in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told Bossip . Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.

And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant then quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told. James apparently had enough and left the party shortly after the alleged incident.

The report went on to say that even though neither player was seriously injured, the fight caused quite a stir among the well-heeled set at the invite-only bash.

The two combatants just straight up don’t have any love for each other. Remember, they nearly went to blows last month during the NBA Finals after a gloating Green talked trash to Thompson.

Watch it in the video below.

