Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Click through the gallery to see some of the celebrities who let cheating slide and stayed around for love (or money, or notoriety).

1. The Wades

2. The Bridges Ludacris shocked the world when his seemingly good boy image went down the drain after it was revealed he had a baby while he and his girlfriend were on “a break”.

3. Teddy and Tina Campbell With millions watching, Teddy admitted that he had several affairs while married to one half of the famous duo, ‘Mary Mary’. After a brief separation the two are still married and are working things out.

4. Ice T and Coco After photos surfaced of Coco posed proactively with another man and a verbal spat between the husband and wife on social media, the two have survived and are still married.

5. Snoop Dogg and Shante Snoop voluntarily filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart in 2004, noting that he had problems with monogamy. The two decided to stick it out for their family.

6. Josh Duhamel and Fergie Josh admitted that nine months before they were married, he had an affair. Fergie in turns said it brought them closer.

7. Wyclef Jean and Claudette Wyclef Jean made his love for singer Lauryn Hill known…while married to his wife.

8. Bill and Hillary Clinton The infamous blue dress. Enough said.

9. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant An incident in Colorado where a woman accused the NBA player of rape, led to a very public apology to his wife Vanessa. Years later she filed for divorce but the two seemed to work it out and have been together since.

10. The Carters Jay-Z admitted to cheating at least once on his album 4:44.

11. The Harts Kevin Hart posted an apology video after cheating on his pregnant wife in an alleged extortion attempt.

12. Scottie And Larsa Pippen The former NBA star filed for divorce after rumors swirled that his wife cheated with rapper Future, but they are reportedly working on their marriage.

13. The Wades The NBA star fathered another child during a brief break from the actress, but the pair still tied the knot.