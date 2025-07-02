Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2

Theo Wargo

We’ve seen high-profile celebrity trials play out in public on many occasions, but there arguable hasn’t been anything quite like the recent sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Shocking allegations, a star-studded witness stand, lawsuits on top of lawsuits and even a 10-minute cameo from the ever-polarizing Kanye West were just some of the standout moments over the past seven weeks.

However, Diddy’s fate has now officially been determined: a jury has found him not guilty on counts 1 (Racketeering conspiracy), 2 (Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of Cassie) and 4 (Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of “Jane Doe”), but guilty of counts 3 (Transportation to engage in prostitution for Cassie) and 5 (Transportation to engage in prostitution of of “Jane Doe”).

More details on this shocking decision below, via ABC News:

“The jury found Sean Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy (count 1).

The jury found Combs guilty of count 3 — transportation to engage in prostitution (in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura) and guilty of count 5 — transportation to engage in prostitution (in connection with his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane”).

He was not guilty of counts 2 and 4, which were both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane.”

Combs made praying hands to the jury as they stood to leave.

When the verdict was read, Combs appeared relieved and briefly put his hands in the air.”