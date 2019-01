A lot of Guy’s St. Louis friends have fallen out with the Rams since they moved to Los Angeles; and they’ve fallen out with Guy for not falling out with them too. But he urges them to think rationally, why would he fall out with a team that moved closer to him? And those same people who have been angry since the Rams left “the Lou” are now asking Guy for the hookup on Super Bowl tickets.

