Today is the day we get to vote and take out country back! Election day has Huggy preaching about all of the good things that are going to come out of this election. We are going to tell the GOP that we don’t like the way they’ve been running this country. We are putting Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous, and Beto O’Rourke in office.

