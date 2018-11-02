Beto O’Rourke Believes We Will Win

Today is the last day for early voting in the state of Texas and Beto O’Rourke is running for the U.S Senate seat.

O’Rourke reminds us that there are only “4 days to go in the most important election of our lifetime.”

He believes “we’re going to win this election” and young people will be “a big part of why we win.”

The notion that young people don’t vote is not true, O’Rourke found that in many cases young people were leading conversations about the most important issues.

He also found that especially when it comes to school shootings, “young people don’t want platitude, they don’t want your thoughts and your prayers they want action.”

His main goal is to make sure that “everyone is well enough to live their lives” and “access to a doctor.” This will allow people to reach their full potential.

The last day to vote early in Texas is today (Nov. 2) and election day is Nov. 6, get out and vote!

