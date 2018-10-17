Roland Martin: Ben Jealous Is Running For Governor!

If You Missed It
| 10.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Ben Jealous is running for Governor of Maryland! His race is different because it’s not “candidate versus candidate, it’s candidate versus incumbent.” This makes it different because the voters already know Larry Hogan.

Reports have been saying that Jealous doesn’t have a shot at winning, but he says that’s not true. Jealous told Roland Martin on the Tom Joyner Morning Show that in Maryland, Democrats outnumber Republicans. It’s also the third easiest state for Democrats to take back.

Despite the reports, Jealous is “going to push ahead.” His team knows their message is strong, they just need to get it out there! They have bought ad space recently to do that, but need more.

According to Jealous, the Democratic Governors Association has not been helpful. He says his “campaign is funded by people,” the average donation he’s received is $42.

This campaign is, “of, for, and by the people.” You can show support by clicking the link below to donate to his fund.

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tjoyner

Famous Marylanders
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ben Jealous , Maryland , Roland Martin

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close