If You Missed It
| 11.06.18
Stacey Abrams is running for Governor of Georgia and she tells the TJMS crew that she feels good!

Abrams says that when she decided to run she knew it would be an uphill battle. While campaigning she and her team worked to reach voters who had never been touched before.

She says she never expected Oprah or Barack Obama to show up for her but it was a sweet surprise.

There has been a lot of hate spewed by the other side but she was able to remain classy and strong through it all by viewing them as the opposition not the enemy. She says the difference is that “the opposition you can defeat, the enemy takes your soul.”

She encourages everyone to get out and vote because even if you don’t you’re still casting a ballot. Either “you can be at the table” or on the menu.

One thought on “Stacey Abrams Is Ready To Be The Next Governor Of Georgia

  1. D on said:

    She’s very impressive. Good luck to her! I wish i could vote for her. She has a positive vision for her state. She isn’t divisive like the racist who’s running against her and the one who wanted to surpress the blk vote.

