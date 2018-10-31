Andrew Gillum Says ‘Election Day Is Today!’

Andrew Gillum is the Mayor of Tallahassee and running to be the Governor of Florida. He’s urging people to get out and vote early, “election day is today!” he says, “Nov. 6 is when we found out the outcome.”

Gllum is encouraged by the support he has received and says that there are even Republican voters who have formed a group called Republicans for Gillum.

He’s working to make sure that he’s working for Floridians and taking care of the issues that matter most to them. “Forget the polls,” he says, according to the polls he should not have even won the nomination.

He is encouraged and he needs his supporters to remain excited and most importantly, keep voting!

