Today is National Men Cook Day and Huggy is excited! He says, “women love a brother that can cook!” Every man has his go to meal, for some men its lasagna or lamb, but for Huggy it’s pot roast! He says the crockpot is the best wing man. Women get turned on as soon as a man says he can cook!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: