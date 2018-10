It seems like there are more baby bumps than usual right now! Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Meghan Markle have all announced that they’re expecting. The latest pregnancy comes from comedian Amy Schumer! Schumer and husband Chris Fischer announced their pregnancy on a friends Instagram! Huggy wonders if there will be a Netflix special about her pregnancy.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: