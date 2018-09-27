CLOSE
Entertainment
Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy earlier this month and is showing off her bump! The 37-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption  “DJ or PJ was showing out in Vegas.” Was that a hint sis? Some fans think so, it’s possible that they’ll name their firstborn after themselves depending on the gender!

View this post on Instagram

🌹PJ or DJ was showing out in Vegas 🤰🏽

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

(Porsha Williams Instagram)

But that’s not the only hint she’s dropped. She commented on a post by Ming Lee featuring a few baby girls getting their hair done, writing, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.” Does that mean she’s having a girl? Or is she just fantasizing about having a little girl?

View this post on Instagram

Baby Snoblife studio 🤑

A post shared by 🐝 Ming Lee (@iamminglee) on

(Photo Credit: Ming Lee Instagram) 

 

Nothing has been confirmed so we’ll just have to wait and see!

The soon-to-be mom didn’t just post a solo pic showing off her bump, but another with her friend Shamea Morton who’s got a baby bump of her own.

 

baby bump , Porsha Williams , Pregnancy , RHOA

