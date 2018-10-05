CLOSE
Halle Berry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Man On Instagram

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

We strongly suggest you DON’T come for Halle Berry with some stupid bullsh*t ’cause if it really is stupid bullsh*t, you’re gonna get it thrown right back atcha. And, by the way, her aim is deadly accurate. Just ask the nitwit whose name is Heath Wilson.

Check out what Wilson wrote on Instagram about a (reverse?) #MeToo moment that he claims happened between the two.

“Bumped into Halle at a party. I was a little drunk and knocked the drink out of her hand. I tried to apologize, but she grabbed me by my genitalia and said ‘This is how you can say sorry.’ I told her no, but she persisted. I was lucky enough to get away but imagine how many of her victims weren’t able to escape her clutches. Just telling my truth. #whowillstandwithme.”

Madame Berry, 53, was NOT having it. Here’s her response:

“I don’t know you, bruh. And you don’t get to make comments about me like this. I have never met you, nor have I ever disrespected anyone the way you have suggested. Now get a life and get the f*ck off my page with that bullsh*t. Peace chicken grease.”

Check out the exchanges below.

(Halle Berry Instagram comments)

#MeToo , alleged sexual assault , Halle Berry

