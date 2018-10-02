Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield Exit ‘Real Housewives’ – Watch Season 11 Preview

Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield confirmed this week that they no longer possess a coveted Real Housewives of Atlanta peach.

Both allegedly decided to leave the Bravo reality series ahead of season 11.

Moore said in a statement to Us Weekly: “I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment. I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

Kenya has been a cast member since season 5. She wed Marc Daly on a beach in a super secret ceremony in St. Lucia last summer. The 1993 Miss USA winner dropped a bombshell during the season 10 reunion earlier this year when she revealed that she is expecting her first child.

Mrs. Daly expressed gratitude for fans supporting her during RHOA.

“To #TeamTwirl: Thank you for your loving and relentless support — you will see me soon!” she said.

Sheree also confirmed her exit from the show in a statement to Us on Monday: “I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family and explore new endeavors. As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch; we’ll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!”

Whitfield was one of the original cast members when the show premiered in 2008. She left after season 4 and returned full-time for season 9 in 2016.

If you haven’t seen the season 11 trailer, it includes familiar and new faces. Eva Marcille and newcomer Shamari DeVoe join series stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE