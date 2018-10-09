Wendy Williams On Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Selfie: ‘Pathetic, Desperate, Sad’

Wendy Williams believes Kim Kardashian is doing the most to distract us from Kanye’s messiness.

Last week, West delivered a pro-Trump speech on SNL and made controversial comments about abolishing the 13th amendment. He then revealed to TMZ that he’s moving to Africa to finish up his next album … but before he takes off, he hopes to set up a meeting between Trump and Kaepernick.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, SNL’s Pete Davidson responded to MAGA-hat loving Kanye during the “Weekend Update” — encouraging West to take his meds and donning a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat, Page Six writes.

Sometime in the hours before or after Pete’s diss, West deleted all of his social media profiles.

On Monday, Kim and Kanye were the Hot Topic on The Wendy Williams Show, and the host slammed them for their recent social media shenanigans.

Wendy took aim at West deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts (again) over the weekend, as well as Kim’s risqué bikini selfie.

“Honestly, it’s the right thing to do,” said Williams of West deactivating his social media presence on Saturday.

“I believe that people can follow Kim and find out how he’s doing and she’ll put a bunch of stories up there that everything is going well, he’s fine,” she said, imitating Kardashian’s voice, toofab.com reports. “Do I think that this is his idea to drop all his social media? Nah, not at all.”

“I believe he will make it seem like his idea,” she continued. “Kris is like, ‘You gotta shut it down.’ I’m sure Tristan’s talked to him about it, and then he’s got the kids. So somewhere he probably just decided, alright, I’m going to shut it down. It’s OK, it’ll be back up before Hot Topics is over.”

Williams then called attention to a video Kim shared showing a bunch of flowers allegedly sent to her by Ye.

“All a gift from Kanye, orchestrated by Kris, no doubt,” said Wendy. Speaking as the momager, Williams added, “You get over here and you shut down that social media and you make sure that you send Kim all kinda good gifts and things like that. I want to see you all at Craig’s and fancy restaurants at least once a week, you have to been out and seen about and you can’t do it the way you’re doing it now and take your meds.”

Wendy then went in on Kardashian’s string bikini selfie and some of the comments it sparked online. “People were going off, calling her pathetic, desperate and sad,” she said, “I agree, agree and agree. I do.”

“This picture is so unnecessary at a time where her husband’s losing his marbles,” she went on. “There’s two schools of thought I guess: When he’s losing it, she’s trying to distract with pictures like this and family orchestrated pictures and things. But we can’t forget about Kanye, because he’s everywhere and not in a good way.”

As noted by TooFab, Williams also considered an alternative POV:

“I think it’s probably girls who could never pull it off who are upset about it,” she added. “It’s a good one. They’re jealous, Kim.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE