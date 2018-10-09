CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Kanye West To Visit Trump, Discuss Prison Reform, Violence

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Thursday. Sanders says they’ll talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a Saturday Night Live show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met with senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.

A Look At All The Black ‘SNL’ Hosts
51 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump , Kanye , Kim Kardashian , prison reform

5 thoughts on “Kanye West To Visit Trump, Discuss Prison Reform, Violence

  2. jhuf on said:

    In other news SCJ Bret Kavanaugh is now seated that’s 2 down 1 more to go yo Ginsburg at 85 you think it’s time to put the rocking chair on the porch or do you think you can hold out for 6 more years

    Reply
  3. D on said:

    Who gives a f..k. Nobody with half a brain take either one of these buffoons seriously. Neither one of them knows anything about anything!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close