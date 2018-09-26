Ray J Weighs In On Kanye West, Nick Cannon And Kim Kardashian

“I have to grow up and be my own man and look out for my own family,” Ray J tells TooFab when asked about the drama between his ex, Kim Kardashian her husband Kanye West and Nick Cannon.

Ray says he’s a changed man since welcoming his first child into the world with his wife, Love & Hip Hop star Princess Love.

When the singer stopped by Studio TooFab to chat about “Labor of Love” — his new VH1 special — he also shared his thoughts on Kanye taking Nick to task for speaking publicly about his sex life with Kim Kardashian. As you know, Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape made the Kardashian klan famous.

“I haven’t really been paying attention to the back and forth between [Kanye and Nick],” he said. “For me, I have to grow up and be my own man and look out for my own family and make sure that my wife and baby are comfortable with what I’m saying. So if that affects them, then it affects me.”

In case you missed it, Nick Cannon — who once dated Kim — recently implied in an interview that it’s possible she may have have also had sex with Drake.

“As a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Y’all don’t want me to let this out,’” Cannon said.

Ye fired back in a video on Instagram, telling Nick to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

Ray J told TooFab that his days of being “disrespectful” are over now that he’s a father and husband.

“I’ve been disrespectful over the years in my career because I was living a young, turnt up life,” he said. “I’ve said a lot of crazy things about a lot of stuff. Looking back, I wouldn’t take anything back, but looking forward, I wouldn’t do it again. I would definitely think twice before I speak and take everybody’s feelings into consideration and not just mine.”

“So should you kinda watch what you say in life for your family? Absolutely,” he continued. “What they’re going through, I don’t know. That’s some macho kind of stuff that I don’t wanna be a part of. If my wife says I can’t speak then that’s for sure. I gotta listen to her.”

When asked how he’d feel if one of Princess’ ex-boyfriends spoke ill about her publicly or their previous relationship, Ray J said: “I’m totally comfortable in my own skin with the wife, and we’re like best friends, so if somebody’s got something to say and it’s in their past and that’s their story…then nobody can tell you about your story.”

“I would probably be the one to say something,” Princess interjected. “Like, ‘Why are you talking about me?’”

