Wendy Williams Believes Kanye Made ‘Agreement’ With Trump To Help ‘Clean’ Kim Kardashian’s Image

Wendy Williams shared her a wild theory about why Kanye West has become such a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

Speaking on her talk show Monday, Wendy weighed in on the controversy following his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where Ye went on a pro-Trump rant after the cameras stopped rolling.

Wendy believes Kanye and Trump have an agreement for the rapper to preach about Blacks embracing Trump and in return, 45 would help Kim Kardashian with her image by inviting her to the White House.

“There could be a theory you know when he met with Trump at Trump towers in the very beginning of Trump being Trump, they could of had an agreement,” Williams said, Toofab.com reports. “‘Kanye, I need you to lead the charge for Black love, for me [Trump]’ and ‘In return, Mr. Trump, I need you to help me clean up my wife’s image a little more.’”

“How does she just pop up at the White House?” she continued. “Maybe they made an agreement a long time ago and we just don’t know. Look, I don’t care. He does not appear to be all there. I know controversy sells, but this is a little controversial,”

Wendy then expressed concern for Kim and their children.

“I feel bad for Kim [Kardashian] and the kids,” she said.

Wendy, who had a cameo on SNL Saturday, confirmed Kanye was booed after his pro-Trump speech.

“After the show goes off the air at 1 o’clock… Kanye is on the stage with all the actors,” Wendy recalled. “Then Kanye asked to do a third song, off TV but for us, so they said yes. So, Kanye went on a rant, and he was booed. He was booed by everybody in the audience when he talked about President Trump, and then he said he was bullied backstage.”

She then played the clip of Kanye’s rant, where he’s rocking a MAGA hat.

“They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on,’” Kanye yelled in a clip online following the show. “They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, ’cause this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

“He needs to stay in the house,” Williams said in response. “Honestly.”

