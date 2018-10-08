SNL’s Pete Davidson Slams Kanye West For Pro-Trump Rant [Video]

Last week, Kanye West delivered a pro-Trump speech on SNL, and on Saturday night, the show responded via Pete Davidson, who clowned the rapper’s off-air MAGA rant at the end of the “Weekend Update” segment.

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West told the Saturday Night Live audience. He also pledged to run for president in 2020.

Pete encouraged West to take his meds — “Davidson admitted that he’s on medication as well — and capped off the segment by donning a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat,” Page Six writes.

On Saturday, Davidson called West’s speech “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. We all had to stand behind him,” he continued as video of the speech played, “I’m on the left [his head is down in the video], and then I’m like, ‘I want a career,’ so I leave” the stage.

He also addressed West’s claim that “they” tried to “bully” him out of wearing the MAGA hat.

“So Kanye was wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat, and he started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it,” Davidson said. “He wore it all week. Nobody told him not to wear it — I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife, or, like, every black person, ever.”

“Kanye is a genius,” he continued, “but a musical genius, like Joey Chestnut is a hot-dog eating genius. I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog related!”

Davidson then asked West to resume taking his medication.

“Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds’,” which West has said on at least two occasions. “Take ‘em! There’s no shame in the medicine game! I’m on ‘em — take ‘em! if I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want you all to know this is the real me flying,’” I’d jump out!

“Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass,” he concluded. “Seriously: one time I stopped taking my meds, and I bit my mom. But it’s all good because I bought her a house.”

He finished by putting on a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat… watch the clip above.

