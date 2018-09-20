CLOSE
Cleveland
Khloé Kardashian is Reportedly Coming Back to Cleveland

2016 Angel Ball

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

CLEVELAND — Khloé Kardashian is expected to call Northeast Ohio her home once again.

She will “leave Los Angeles and move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson during the NBA season,” according to US Weekly.

It comes after the reality star left Cleveland a few months ago amid a scandal that rocked their relationship with accusations that Thompson was cheating.

As that situation was unfolding, the duo welcomed their first child together at Hillcrest Hospital in April before Kardashian moved back to Los Angeles.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ABC and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of John Lamparski and Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is Reportedly Coming Back to Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

