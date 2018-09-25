Morning Minute: Amber Guyger Has Been Fired

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer that killed Botham Jean in his own apartment, has been fired. But Chris Paul is praying for her to find a new job soon, “one that pays 86 cents an hour in the laundry room of a woman’s penitentiary.” And he’s praying that she keeps that job “for life!”

