Morning Minute: Jerry Jones Is ‘Humiliated’

It’s the Cowboys’ Wakeup Show! Jerry Jones is “humiliated” and says there is nothing good about this morning. Yesterday the boys suffered a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but that’s not what Jones is upset about. He’s upset about Ted Cruz not doing well in yesterdays debate. Apparently Beto O’Rourke “mopped the floor” with him!
