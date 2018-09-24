CLOSE
Dallas Police Say Amber Guyger Has Been Fired

(Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Dallas police say Officer Amber Guyger, accused of fatally shooting neighbor in his own apartment, has been fired, reports the Associated Press. Guyger killed 26-year-old Botham Jean on Sept. 6 after she claims she mistook his apartment for her own.

Police said in a news release that she was fired after an internal investigation found she had engaged in “adverse conduct” when she was charged with manslaughter.

Jean family attorneys and protesters have called for her firing following the shooting. Guyger had been on administrative leave since the shooting.

Just last week Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said she couldn’t fire Guyger before an internal investigation.

Today the final funeral for Botham Jean will be held in his home country of St. Lucia, where he will be laid to rest.

