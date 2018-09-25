Black Moms Matter: What If You Catch Your Child Engaging In A Sexual Act?

What would you do if you catch your child engaging in a sexual act? For many parents that’s a nightmare on several different levels! Sherri just “hopes the room has carpet” so that when she falls out she has something soft to land on. But Kym would “whoop Joshua’s butt!” What would you do?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Caregiver Charged With Attempted Murder In Newborn Stabbings
- Newly Released Records Show Lead-Up To Parking Lot Shooting
- Bill Cosby’s Day Of Reckoning Comes In Sex Assault Case
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: