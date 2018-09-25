Black Moms Matter: What If You Catch Your Child Engaging In A Sexual Act?

| 09.25.18
What would you do if you catch your child engaging in a sexual act? For many parents that’s a nightmare on several different levels! Sherri just “hopes the room has carpet” so that when she falls out she has something soft to land on. But Kym would “whoop Joshua’s butt!” What would you do?

Black Moms Matter , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd

