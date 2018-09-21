Top Of The Morning: It’s Tom’s Favorite Day!

It’s Friday! Damon is in the funny chair in our Atlanta studio today. He’s performing all weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Tom says that Damon is the only comedian that gets along with everyone in ATL! So he should have a great weekend! If you’re in the area check him out.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Wendy Williams Criticizes Julie Chen’s Emotional ‘The Talk’ Goodbye Speech
- Man Charged After Faking Down Syndrome And Making Caregivers Bathe Him To Get Aroused
- Won, Won And Won! Browns Beat Jets For First Win Since 2016
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: