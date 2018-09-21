Top Of The Morning: It’s Tom’s Favorite Day!

| 09.21.18
It’s Friday! Damon is in the funny chair in our Atlanta studio today. He’s performing all weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Tom says that Damon is the only comedian that gets along with everyone in ATL! So he should have a great weekend! If you’re in the area check him out.

Damon Williams , Top of the Morning

