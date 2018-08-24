Top Of The Morning: Damon Is Having A Blast!

Damon has been performing at Martha’s Vineyard all month long. Last night, all of the comedians who performed were from Detroit it was an, “all Detroit plus me show,” he said. Of course that show was dedicated to Aretha Franklin. While he’s enjoyed his time at the vineyard, it has come to an end. But he’s still working, he’s headed to St. Louis where he’ll be performing all weekend!
