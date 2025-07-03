Ari Lennox Serves Head-Turning Style In ‘Rolling Stone Africa’—And We’re Obsessed

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Ari Lennox is giving everything that needs to be given in her latest editorial for Rolling Stone Africa. The DMV songstress has always slayed us with her soulful vibes and lewks. Now she’s bringing global queen energy to the pages of an iconic international mag, reminding us yet again why she’s that girl.

Coming right after Ciara made history as the first African-American woman on their cover, Rolling Stone Africa continues to amplify the multidimensional magic of Black women.

Ari’s editorial is right on time—it’s a love letter to Black sisterhood and style across oceans.

Ari Lennox Slays Her Rolling Stone Africa Editorial

Ari dropped lewk after lewk for her international spread. Styled by Anita Hosanna, each look is uniquely Ari, and somehow better than the next. She wears designers like Di Petsa, Mark Jacobs, Tia Adeola, and Romzy Studio.

In the first look, Ari is floating on cloud nine in a dreamy, powder-blue halter gown sprinkled with delicate sparkles. Her hair cascades in soft, luscious curls, and silver accessories add just the right amount of shine. The shots in this fit ooze “soft girl era” vibes.

“Softness is really just being more open to help,” Ari told Rolling Stone Africa. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer explained that instead of navigating life solo or leaning entirely on others, she’s embracing “the beauty of collaboration and people.”

Next, Ari cranked up the drama, rocking a teal textured halter dress with striking gold details. She styled her hair in flawless, bouncy curls, and she chose chunky gold cuffs for accessories.

Another look we love was definitely for the city girls. Ari effortlessly switched gears, serving street-style perfection in a vibrant denim mini-set. Talk about style versatility! Her set’s colorful swirl details gave a playful yet sexy, casual slay. The R&B songstress paired the look with chic white heels and big-boss energy. This fit was definitely a mood and forever fly.

‘Bold & Brilliantly Free’: Rolling Stone Africa Gives Ari Lennox Her Flowers

As Rolling Stone Africa said on Instagram about the singer, “Ari Lennox isn’t asking for permission, she’s taking her place, unapologetically. From stages across the United States and Europe, to the soul of South Africa, Ari is building her R&B kingdom on her own terms: bold and brilliantly free.”

Read Ari Lennox’s feature article with the international publication here.

