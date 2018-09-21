Drake seems to be building a strange reputation for befriending teenage girls. The Toronto rapper’s love for surrounding himself with beautiful women is no secret. But his love life is now being thrown into the spotlight and questioned as some strange patterns seem to be emerging.
A few weeks ago the 31-year-old rapper was reportedly seen looking cozy with 18-year-old model Bella Harris, the daughter of music producer Jimmy Jam. But, Bella denied claims that alleged Drake had cleared out an entire restaurant for their date night.
Days later, social media is digging into details that 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown dropped, as she recently gushed over her friendship with Drizzy at the 2018 Emmy’s.
She complimented Drake’s role model status in her life and mentioned that he offers her dating advice.
“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” she said, adding that they chat “about boys. He helps me.”
Drake has not spoken out about Millie’s interview at this time.
Is Drizzy’s behavior inappropriate or are folks trying to bend a situation to unjustly bash him?
One thought on “The Internet Has Questions About Drake’s Friendships With Teenage Girls”
Well well Deserved what people meant for evil GOD meant for Good. The Truth shall set Us All Free….If you are NOT in my footsteps don’t try to take my shoes…Evil will Never
Triumph Over GOOD…KEEP PRAYING…