The Internet Has Questions About Drake’s Friendships With Teenage Girls

Drake seems to be building a strange reputation for befriending teenage girls. The Toronto rapper’s love for surrounding himself with beautiful women is no secret. But his love life is now being thrown into the spotlight and questioned as some strange patterns seem to be emerging.

A few weeks ago the 31-year-old rapper was reportedly seen looking cozy with 18-year-old model Bella Harris, the daughter of music producer Jimmy Jam. But, Bella denied claims that alleged Drake had cleared out an entire restaurant for their date night.

Cosmopolitan that Drake and Bella had been spotted at an Italian restaurant in Sources had insisted tothat Drake and Bella had been spotted at an Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C. It was even reported that the duo entered through different entrances in an attempt to be sneaky.

The model later wrote, “Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight… I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday.”

TMZ, seemingly confirmed Bella’s story and reported that the story is completely false, as insiders said that Bella wasn’t even in town that night.

But one Twitter user made waves the other day when she shared some interesting findings, which date back to 2016, when Bella was underage.

Days later, social media is digging into details that 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown dropped, as she recently gushed over her friendship with Drizzy at the 2018 Emmy’s. She complimented Drake’s role model status in her life and mentioned that he offers her dating advice. “We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” she said, adding that they chat “about boys. He helps me.”

Watch below:

Well, their friendship is raising some eyebrows across the internet as the age difference between 31-year-old Drake and 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is quite large. Plus, the Bella Harris dating rumors, the Drake/Millie friendship seems a little sketchy to some.