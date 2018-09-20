Kanye West is about tired of Drake, Tyson Beckford, and Nick Cannon’s S**T. Ye has been using Instagram a lot lately and took to the social platform to address his issues with the 3 men, mostly over his wife Kim Kardashian.

First Ye addressed Wild N’ Out host Nick Cannon:

Then he directs his thoughts to Drake. He addresses rumors that Drizzy has slept with Kim, Pusha T finding out about his son and the track “In My Feelings” where he uses “Ki-Ki” which many are under the assumption that the song was aimed at Kardashian.

Earlier this year, Tyson Beckford had some thoughts on KimYe and Yeezy had time today to address him as well.

At the end, Ye just had to simply say he can’t get the men on the phone so Instagram it is.

Nick Cannon has responded, via, of course, his Instagram:

Kanye West Wants Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake To Stop Talking About His Wife was originally published on kysdc.com

