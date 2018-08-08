Entertainment
New Orleans Artist Big Freedia Had To Hit Drake Up To Be In The ‘In My Feelings’ Video

Big Freedia, The Bounce Queen, has been featured on Beyoncé’s last album and had a sample of her voice used in Drake’s Nice For What song. People were surprised that Freedia wasn’t featured in Drake’s video for the song and some felt like it was shade toward the LGBT community.

When she realized that Drake was in New Orleans shooting the video, she decided to hit Drake up herself.

 

“I decided to hit him up myself. I said, ‘Why didn’t you let me know you were in New Orleans?’ He was like, ‘I just got here. Why don’t you come here? We’re shooting the video tonight. I want you to get a few cameos.’ So I did that. I had to call my people at midnight to wake me up and do my hair. And I made it to the video shoot at about 2 am and we hung out till about 6 am. He didn’t want me to get off the mic. He wanted me to rock the mic and the crowd all night”

That’s all water under a bridge now though, according to Freedia. She says Drake including her is a big step forward for the LGBTQ community.

 

