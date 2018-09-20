Top Of The Morning: ‘Beat That Jingle’

On the TJMS we like to play a little game called, “beat that jingle!” When someone is running late Tom likes to challenge them to make it to their seat before the end of the jingle. This morning, he challenged Sherri! She was pulling up to the studio as the jingle was starting, but she ran and sat down just in time.

